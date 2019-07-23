Press Release-Traffic Advisory- E Market St at S Church St

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2019) -Be advised East Market Street at South Church Street is closed due to a single vehicle collision investigation.
Please use caution in the area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
