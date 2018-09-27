Press Release Traffic Advisory E Gate City at Willow Road

Posted By: Greensboro 101 September 27, 2018 10:19 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2018) – Be advised that East Gate City Boulevard at Willow Road is closed due to a vehicle collision.

Please use alternate routes of travel at this time.

# # # #

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-EGateCityBlvd-at-Willow.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE