Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Drawspring between Wildflower and Well-Spring

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2019) -Please be advised that Drawbridge Parkway between Wildflower Drive and Well-Spring Drive is closed due to a traffic crash.
Please utilize alternate routes of travel if possible.
No further information is available at this time.
Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.