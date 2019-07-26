Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Drawspring between Wildflower and Well-Spring

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2019) -Please be advised that Drawbridge Parkway between Wildflower Drive and Well-Spring Drive is closed due to a traffic crash.

Please utilize alternate routes of travel if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

