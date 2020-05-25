Press Release-Traffic Advisory David Caldwell between Hill-N-Dale and Holden

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2020) – Be advised David Caldwell Drive between Hill-N-Dale Drive and Holden Road is closed due to a large sink hole. Motorists are advised to use Shady Lawn Drive as an alternate route.
