Press Release-Traffic Advisory David Caldwell between Hill-N-Dale and Holden

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2020) – Be advised David Caldwell Drive between Hill-N-Dale Drive and Holden Road is closed due to a large sink hole. Motorists are advised to use Shady Lawn Drive as an alternate route.

Toni E. Kiser

City o Greensboro, Police Department

Support Bureau, Information Services Division

Watch Operations Center Specialist

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

336-373-2496

Toni.kiser@greenboro-nc.gov<mailto:Toni.kiser@greenboro-nc.gov>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

[signature must]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.