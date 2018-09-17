Press Release Traffic Advisory City Road Closures

Traffic Advisory : Road Closures

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2018) – The following areas are closed due to flooding:

S. Elm-Eugene Street from I-40 to Creek Ridge Road

Industrial Avenue from S. Elm-Eugen Street to Executive Drive

Martin Luther King Drive from Patton Avenue to I-40

Latham Road from W. Wendover Avenue to Meadowbrook Terrace

Yanceyville Street at E. Cornwallis Drive

Dexter Avenue from W. Gate City Boulevard to Wildwood Drive due to down tree and utility- lines.

N. Spring Street at W. Fisher Avenue due to utility-line across the road.

