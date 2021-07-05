Press Release Traffic Advisory Battleground Avenue

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: All Lanes of Travel Are Open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2021) – Due to a single vehicle collision involving a damaged utility pole-all lanes of Battleground Avenue at Mill Street are closed. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

