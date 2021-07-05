Press Release Traffic Advisory Battleground Avenue

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
UPDATE: All Lanes of Travel Are Open
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2021) – Due to a single vehicle collision involving a damaged utility pole-all lanes of Battleground Avenue at Mill Street are closed. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
# # #
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.