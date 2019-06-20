Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Battleground Ave at Westridge Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, NC (June 20, 2019) – Be advised southbound Battleground Avenue at Westridge is shut down and two of the northbound lanes are shut down at this time due to an accident involving injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

