Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Battleground at Markland

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (November 2, 2019) -Please be advised that northbound Battleground Avenue at Markland Drive is closed due to a traffic accident.
Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and use caution in the area.
No further information is available at this time.
