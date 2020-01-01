Press Release Traffic Advisory 29/Joe Brown

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 1, 2020) – Please be advised both lanes of US 29 southbound at Joe Brown Drive will be closed due to motor vehicle accident.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and avoid this route, if possible. There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

