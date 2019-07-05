Press Release Traffic Advisory

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 5, 2019 9:56 pm

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2019) – The 4300 block of Summit Avenue is back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2019) – The 4300 block of Summit Avenue will be closed in both directions due to a single vehicle collision involving a rollover. The occupants of the vehicle have fled the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

