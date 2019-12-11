Press Release Traffic Advisory 12102019 E GATE CITY & ENGLISH UPDATE ***NOW OPEN***

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

*****UPDATE: E Gate City Blvd/English ST is now open!*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 10, 2019) – Please be advised that the intersection of East Gate City Blvd and English St is closed due to a traffic crash. Officers are on scene investigating. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

