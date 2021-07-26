Press Release Traffic Advisory 07262021 W Smith St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2021) – Please be advised that due to an accident on the corner of West Smith Street and North Edgeworth Street all lanes are closed between Spring Street and North Eugene Street and Bellemeade Street and West Fisher Avenue.

Officers are on scene investigating.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.