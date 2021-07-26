Press Release Traffic Advisory 07262021 W Smith St-UPDATE

***UPDATE…All Lanes are Now Open.***

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2021) – Please be advised that due to an accident on the corner of West Smith Street and North Edgeworth Street all lanes are closed between Spring Street and North Eugene Street and Bellemeade Street and West Fisher Avenue.

Officers are on scene investigating.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

# # # #

Logan Rustan

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Support Bureau, Information Services Division

Watch Operations Specialist

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

Watch Operations Center: 336-373-2496

Logan.Rustan@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people.”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.