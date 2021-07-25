Press Release Traffic Advisory 07242021 S Josephine Boyd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2021) – Please be advised that South Josephine Boyd Street is closed between West Gate City Boulevard and Holbrook Street, both lanes and in both directions.

Officers are on scene investigating an accident with property damage. Duke Energy is on scene.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

