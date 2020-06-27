Press Release Traffic Advisory 06272020 Battleground

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 10, 2020) – Please be advised that Battleground Avenue is closed at North Cedar Street due to a down power line. All traffic is being diverted onto North Cedar Street. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route. Duke Power has been notified and has given an estimate time of repair for 12:00pm.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

