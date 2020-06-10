Press Release Traffic Advisory 06102020 NC68

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 10, 2020) – Please be advised that due to a traffic collision involving no injuries, motorists can expect delays while traveling NC68 Northbound near Triad Center Drive. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

