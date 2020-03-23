Press Release Traffic Advisory 03232020 W FLORIDA BETWEEN ROWE ST AND W GATE CITY BLVD

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO, NC (March 23, 2020) – Please be advised that W Florida Street is closed between Rowe Street and W Gate City Boulevard. Officers are on scene investigating an accident with property damage. Duke Energy is on scene.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

