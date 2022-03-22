Press Release Traffic Advisory 03222022 I-40 East and Randleman Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

***Traffic Advisory***

GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2022) – Please be advised that I-40 East/I-85 North is shut down at the Randleman Rd Exit. All lanes are shut down in both directions and traffic will be diverted onto Randleman Rd..

Officers are on scene investigating an accident.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

No further information is available at this time.

