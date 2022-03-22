Press Release Traffic Advisory 03222022 Freeman Mill Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2022) – Please be advised that all Southbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Ontario Street are closed at this time. Officers are on scene investigating an accident involving a pedestrain.
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2022) – Please be advised that all Southbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Ontario Street are closed at this time. Officers are on scene investigating an accident involving a pedestrain.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.
No further information is available at this time.
# # # #