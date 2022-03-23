Press Release Traffic Advisory 03222022 Freeman Mill Rd UPDATE

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

***UDPATE – TRAFFIC ADVISORY***

Freeman Mill Road has been re-opened!

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2022) – Please be advised that all Southbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Ontario Street are closed at this time. Officers are on scene investigating an accident involving a pedestrain.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

