[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png][GPD Logo]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 25, 2022) – Both east and westbound lanes of Spring Garden Street will be closed due to a vehicle accident causing downed cable lines from Blandwood Avenue to Eugene Court.

# # #