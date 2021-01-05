Press Release Traffic Advisory 01052021 Piscah Church Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2021) – Please be advised that Piscah Church Rd is closed between Cecil Street and Yesteroaks Way East in both directions of travel due to downed powerlines. Duke Energy has been notified.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.