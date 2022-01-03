Press Release Traffic Advisory 01032022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2022) – Due to heavy flooding, downed trees and power lines, multiple streets and lanes of travel are currently closed. Motorist are requested to use caution in the affected areas and to treat all intersections without power as a four way stop.

Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas. Greensboro Police, Fire, and Duke Energy are working to clear roads where possible.

