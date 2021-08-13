Press Release Traffic Accident 3228 W Gate City Blvd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2021) – Due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries-Veasley St between W. Gate City and Isler St are closed pending completion of the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

