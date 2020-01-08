Press release – Tankersley Drive closed 1-8-2020

Tankersley Drive closed due to fire investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan. 8, 2020) – Due to a fire investigation, Tankersley Drive is completely closed at this time. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling in this area.

