Press release – Tankersley Drive closed 1-8-2020

Tankersley Drive closed due to fire investigation
GREENSBORO, NC (Jan. 8, 2020) – Due to a fire investigation, Tankersley Drive is completely closed at this time. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling in this area.
Amy J. Wolfford Washburn
Supervisor, Police Watch Operations Center
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>
