Press Release Suspicious Package 1100 block Jefferson Road

GREENSBORO, NC (June 20, 2020) – On 6.20.2020 at 2:30 pm officers responded to the 1100 block of Jefferson Road on a reported suspicious package. Hazardous Devices Team personnel responded, investigated, and deemed the item not hazardous.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

