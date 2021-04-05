Press Release Spring Garden St 04052021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 5, 2021) – Please be advised that Spring Garden Street is closed between South Josephine Boyd Street and Mayflower Drive in both directions. Greensboro Police is on scene investigating a vehicle accident. Duke Power is on site.

The closure may be in effect for several hours.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

# # # #

=======================================================

