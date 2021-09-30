Press Release Silver Alert Shirley Jean Jones

++ Silver Alert ++

GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2021) – On 9.29.2021 at 8:44 p.m. – Police responded to the CSL Plasma Center on 2920 Randleman Road in reference to a missing 75-year old female identified as Shirley Jean Jones.. She was last seen at 7:05 p.m. on 9.29.2021.

S. Jones is a black-female, 5’00, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and prescription glasses. She was last seen wearing a brown head scarf with gold leaves and Middle Eastern type shirt and pants.

S. Jones was operating a 2011 Ford Taurus, 4-door, maroon in color with NC plate: HJW-4209.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding S. Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.



