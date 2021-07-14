Press Release Silver Alert Ronnie Lee Williams 07142021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2021) At 11:22am on July 14, 2021, Mr. Ronnie Lee Wlliams was reported missing from the Greensboro area.

Mr. Williams is a 57 year old black male. He is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. Mr. Williams was last seen on July 12, 2021 at at 8:00am wearing a white button down shirt and brown pants.

Mr. Williams suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

[ronnie lee williams]

