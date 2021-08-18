Press Release Silver Alert Ms. Billie Goode 08182021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

SILVER ALERT

GREENSBORO, NC (August 18, 2021) – The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Ms. Billie Leverne Goode, African American female, approximately 5’2″ talls, weighing 130 pounds. (Picture Attached) Ms. Goode was last seen wearing a white tshirt, black shorts with white stripes, white sneakers and carrying a brown purse.

Ms. Goode is belived to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

