Press Release Silver Alert Michael Todd Wicker

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

*********** SILVER ALERT Greensboro NC ***********

GREENSBORO, NC (October 7, 2018) At 10:30 am on 10/07/2018, Mr. Michael Todd Wicker was reported missing from 1514 Woodbriar Avenue.

Mr. Michael Todd Wicker was last seen Saturday, 10/06/2018, at approximately 1:00 pm, at 1514 Woodbriar Avenue.

Mr. Michael Todd Wicker has not returned to 1514 Woodbriar Avenue, Greensboro, NC and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for him.

Mr. Michael Todd Wicker is described as a white male, blue eyes, 54 years of age, 5’10”, 180 pounds, and blond hair. *** Photo attached ***

Mr. Michael Todd Wicker was last seen wearing a green short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and possibly white athletic shoes.

There is no known direction of travel or destination for Mr. Michael Todd Wicker.

Mr. Michael Todd Wicker suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. Michael Todd Wicker is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

