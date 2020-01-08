Press Release SILVER ALERT – Medley

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
*****SILVER ALERT*****
GREENSBORO, NC (January 8, 2020) At 07:14p.m. on 01/07/2020, Shaniqua Yevette Medley was reported missing from the Greensboro area.
Ms. Medley is a 18 years old black female with black hair with copper colored braids and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a royal blue bubble coat with a fur lined hood and light blue jeans; and is carrying a beige purse.
Ms. Medley suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairments.
Anyone with information or who has seen Ms. Medley is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.
