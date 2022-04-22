Press Release Silver Alert Jessica Ashauntay Neal 4/22/2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

SILVER ALERT

GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2022) – The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert Jessica Ashauntay Neal. Ms. Neal is a 34-year-old black female. Ms. Neal is described as approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall and 180 pounds. Ms. Neal was last seen at 1203 Maple St Greensboro, NC on April 15, 2022. Ms. Neal is reported to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Neal is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

