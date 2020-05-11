Press Release Silver Alert Jazaiah Dock

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

++Silver Alert++

GREENSBORO, NC (May 11, 2020) – On 5.11.2020 at 12:24 a.m. police responded to 500 Andrew Street reference a missing 17-year old male identified as Jazaiah Dock. He was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on 5.10.2020 at this location.

Mr. Dock is a black-male, 6’0, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Tupac Shakur t-shirt and white shoes. He would be carrying a maroon gym bag.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Dock’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.

