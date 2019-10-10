Press Release: SILVER ALERT Jaylon Anton King

***************Silver Alert Greensboro NC***************

GREENSBORO, NC (October 10, 2019) At 7:30pm on 10/10/2019, Mr. Jaylon Anton King was reported missing from 3815 Sheridan Road, Greensboro, NC.

Mr. King has not returned to this location and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for him.

Mr. King is described as a black male, brown eyes, black hair, 14 years of age, 5’7″, and 103 pounds. ***Photo attached.***

Mr. King was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie over a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

There is no known direction of travel or destination.

Mr. King suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. Jaylon King is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

