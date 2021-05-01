Press Release Silver Alert Glenn Byerly 05012021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
****** SILVER ALERT *****
GREENSBORO, NC (May 01, 2021) The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Mr. Glenn Byerly. Mr. Byerly is a 79-year-old white male. He is approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall and 226 pounds. He was last seen at 3:45 PM on May 1, 2021. He may be driving a gray 2005 Buick LeSabre with NC license plate EBN8216. He was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt, navy blue pants, and wears gold-rimmed glasses.
Mr. Byerly is reportedly suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information regarding Mr. Byerly is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2435 or 911.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.