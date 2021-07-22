Press Release SILVER ALERT – DONALDSON

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

****** SILVER ALERT *****

GREENSBORO, NC (July, 2021) At 10:46 p.m. on 07/21/2021, Achazia Halima Donaldson was reported missing from the Greensboro area.

Ms. Donaldson is a 15 years old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 9 inch and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and brown headband with twists in her hair and white yoga pants with a dark paisley pattern.

Ms. Donaldson suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairments.

Anyone with information regarding Achazia is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

