Press Release Silver Alert Dolores Reines Banks

++ Silver Alert ++

GREENSBORO, NC (June 10, 2021) – On 6.10.2021 at 12:30 a.m. – Police responded to 1915 Boulevard Street Siena in reference to a missing 84-year old female identified as Dolores Reines Banks. She was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on 6.09.2021.

Ms. Banks is a white-female, 5’06, 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair. She was last seen wearing a prescription glasses, brown fleece coat, dark slacks and brown sneakers.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Ashby’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.