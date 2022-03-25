Press Release Silver Alert DA Brown

++ Silver Alert ++

GREENSBORO, NC (March 25, 2022) – On 3.25.2022 at 4:53 p.m. – Police responded to 3221 Edenwood Drive in reference to a missing 25-year old female identified as Desiree Amelia Brown. She was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on 3.25.2022.

Ms. Brown is a black-female, 4’11, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, black jeans and black tennis shoes. She was carrying a pink backpack.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.