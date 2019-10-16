Press Release Silver Alert Chambers 10152019

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

*****SILVER ALERT*****

GREENSBORO, NC (October 15, 2019) At 10:00p.m. on 10/15/2019, Beatrice Wade Chambers was reported missing from the Greensboro area; possibly traveling towards Eden, NC.

Mrs. Beatrice Chambers is a 82 years old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 126 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, burgundy dress and burgundy shoes.

Mrs. Chambers is operating a red 2012 Toyota Yaris with NC registration tag XSV9221.

Mrs. Chambers suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mrs. Chambers is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

