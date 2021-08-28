Press Release Silver Alert Cancelled

UPDATE ****** SILVER ALERT *****

GREENSBORO, NC (August 28, 2021) – Ms. Peng was located safely. The Silver Alert is cancelled.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2021) – The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Aihua Peng, Asian female, approximately 5’1″ tall, weighing 100 pounds. Peng was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, brown pants, and slippers.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.