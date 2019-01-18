Press Release: Silver Alert CANCELLED for James Troxler

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

*****SILVER ALERT HAS BEEN CANCELLED*****

Mr. James Howard Troxler has been located and safe

++Silver Alert++

GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2019) – On 1/16/2019 – Police responded to 2426 Bywood Road in reference to a missing 89-year old male identified as James Howard Troxler. He was last seen at 1645 hours on 1/16/2019.

Mr. Troxler is a Black-male, 5’06, 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black or navy blue jacket, beige sweater, khaki pants and brown shoes. Mr. Troxler is driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla, silver in color with North Carolina plate: CKN-5830.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Troxler’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.

