Press Release Silver Alert Brown 01202020

*****SILVER ALERT*****

GREENSBORO, NC (January 21, 2020) At 10:22 PM, on 1/20/2020, Laci Goldea Brown was reported missing from the Greensboro area.

Ms. Brown is a 26 year old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket.

Ms.Brown suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information, or who has seen Ms. Brown is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.



