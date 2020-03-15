Press Release Silver Alert April Potts

++ Silver Alert ++

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2020) – On 3.15.2020 at 1:38 a.m. – Police responded to 2409 Sidney Porter Drive in reference to a missing 16-year old female identified as April Potts. She was last seen at 10:00 p.m. on 3.14.2020

Ms. Potts is a black-female, 4’08 to 4’09, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Potts’ whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287

The investigation is ongoing.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.