Press Release Silver Alert 504 Oferrell Street

++Silver Alert++

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2018) – On 10.04.2018 at 2114 hours-Police responded to 504 Oferrell Street in reference to a missing 29-year old male identified as Keven Lee Ector. He was last seen on 10.01.2018 at 1700 hours off Schisler Drive in Greensboro.

Mr. Ector is a black-male, 5’06, 125 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat with “hustler” in white upon same, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Ector’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.

