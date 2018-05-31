Press Release Silver Alert 4424 W Wendover Avenue

++ Silver Alert ++

GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2018) – On 5.30.2018 at 8:05 p.m. – Police responded to the Walmart on 4424 W. Wendover Avenue in to reference to a missing 84-year old male identified as John Gaither Weddell. He was last seen at 1810 hours on 5.30.2018 at this Walmart.

Mr. Weddell is a white-male, 6’0, 165 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve red plaid, button-up shirt and blue jeans.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

[WEDDELL JOHN GAITHER_]

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Weddell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.