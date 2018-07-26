Press Release Silver Alert 3700 Central Avenue

++Silver Alert++

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2018) – On 7.26.2018 at 12:56 a.m. – Police responded to 3700 Central Avenue reference a missing 74-year old male. William Garvin was last heard from at 7:00 p.m. on 7.25.2018. Mr. Garvin was en route from New York to visit family in Greensboro. It was determined at the time of last contact that he was passing through Raleigh, North Carolina.

Mr. Garvin is a black-male, 5’11, 200 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. No clothing description was available. He was driving a 2012 gold Chevy Impala with New York plate: ZGG-4995.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

A photo of Mr. Garvin was not available.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Garvin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.

=======================================================

