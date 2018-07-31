Press Release Silver Alert 1504 Woodmere Drive

++Silver Alert++

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2018) – On 7.31.2018 at 5:05 p.m. – Police responded to 1504 Woodmere Drive in reference to a missing 74-year old female. Bessie Louise Vincent was last seen about 1430 hours on 7.31.2018.

Ms. Vincent is a black-female, 5’03, 190 pounds with brown eyes and a blue bandana over short black hair. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve black blouse, blue jeans and white and pink Fila sneakers. She would be using a black walking cane.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Vincent’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.

