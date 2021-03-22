Press Release Silver Alert 03/22/2021 Peteria Brianna Moorer

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
***************Silver Alert Greensboro NC***************
GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2021) At 12:06 a.m. on 3/22/2021, Ms. Peteria Brianna Moorer was reported missing from the Greensboro area.
Ms. Moorer has not been located at this time and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for her.
Ms. Moorer is described as a Black Female approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds with Black hair and Brown Eyes
.
***Photo attached***
Ms. Moorer was last seen wearing zip up red ribbed jacket, gray basketball shorts, black and white shoes with red and clear glasses.
Ms Moorer was last seen on foot, unknown direction of travel
Ms. Moorer suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.
###
Anyone with information or who has seen Ms.Moorer is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.
Jessica Eason, Watch Operations Specialist
City of Greensboro Police Department
Information Services Division
Watch Operations
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>
Watch Operations Center 336-373-2496
“Partnering to make Greensboro safer for all people”
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.