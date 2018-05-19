Press Release: Shooting Hidden Lake Courts

Police Investigating Shooting at 716 Hidden Lake Ct.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2018) – At 9:36 p.m. police responded to a shooting call at 716 Hidden Lake Court in Greensboro. Upon arrival police located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police, Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are on scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Badges]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.